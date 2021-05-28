Veterans league announces plans for new memorial

The Cameron Veterans Assistance League announced its intentions of creating a memorial honoring veterans from all military branches to be installed at the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

The proposed memorial would be a silhouette display including a paved walking path through the structure with wheelchair accessibility and various landscape elements.

“This new military silhouette display is a great honor to all veterans who served their country. And it will be a magnificent for many years to come,” Cameron Veterans Assistance League Vice Chairman Roger Foreman said.

