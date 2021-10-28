Tub Creek Event Center joins battle to prevent future veteran suicides

Cameron Comedian Richie “Redneck Pimp” King hopes next Saturday’s Comedy Bash will raise enough money to make a significant impact on the growing number of military veteran suicides.

The Tub Creek Event Center will be the location of the Comedy Bash, which will feature live band Mixology as well as comedians Sean Hill, David Scott, Jeff Onyx, Tai Fu Panda and more, as part of the event that raises money for veterans programs focused on mental health.

“There are 22 (veteran suicides) per day. That’s what we’re raising money for. That’s how many veterans a day commit suicide. And now, because of the pandemic, it’s getting worse,” King said. “I’ve recently read the numbers can be as high as 25 today. Of all people, veterans commit the most suicides ... If you’re laughing, then you ain’t crying. Comedy always seems to cheer people up.”