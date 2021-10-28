Home / Home
Richie “Redneck Pimp” King acts as master of ceremonies during the 2021 Dream Catchers chili contest and appreciation dinner inside the Cameron Community Center.

Tub Creek Event Center joins battle to prevent future veteran suicides

Thu, 10/28/2021 - 2:27pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cameron Comedian Richie “Redneck Pimp” King hopes next Saturday’s Comedy Bash will raise enough money to make a significant impact on the growing number of military veteran suicides.  

The Tub Creek Event Center will be the location of the Comedy Bash, which will feature live band Mixology as well as comedians Sean Hill, David Scott, Jeff Onyx, Tai Fu Panda and more, as part of the event that raises money for veterans programs focused on mental health.

“There are 22 (veteran suicides) per day. That’s what we’re raising money for. That’s how many veterans a day commit suicide. And now, because of the pandemic, it’s getting worse,” King said. “I’ve recently read the numbers can be as high as 25 today. Of all people, veterans commit the most suicides ... If you’re laughing, then you ain’t crying. Comedy always seems to cheer people up.” 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media