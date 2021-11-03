Home / Home

Truck or Treat draws thousands

Wed, 11/03/2021 - 1:32pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The line for the 2021 Cameron Old School Trunk or Treat circled the historic building with thousands of costume children and parents.

Old School of Cameron Board Member B.J. Reed reported more than 870 children received candy and various other items provided by area business, organizations and volunteers.

“It’s amazing. I have Farmers State Bank here, Bennett Eyecare here. To me, having those kinds of organizations help out, apparently, it’s pretty good or they would not want to be a part of it,” Organizer Denise Maddex said.

