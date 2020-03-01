Tri-County Health Department Inspections for December
The following are details of recent inspections conducted by the Tri-County Health Department through December:
THE CAMERON MARKET–DELI (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/17/19
Priority Items:
Pink slimy build-up on ice chute of soda machine.
Core Items:
Improper storage of single-service items.
Incorrect order of wash, rinse, sanitize at 3 compartment sink.
THE CAMERON MARKET–GROCERY (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/17/19
Priority Items:
None observed.
Core Items:
Excessive freezer frost build-up inside walk-in freezer.
No cold water at hand sink in meat dept.
Unshielded bulbs.
KFC & TACO BELL (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/17/19
Priority Items:
Pink slimy build-up on ice chute of soda machine.
Underside of soda dispensers are dirty.
Core Items:
Base tiles missing in walk-in cooler.
Inside of door on walk-in cooler is excessively dirty.
Damaged floor tiles in walk-in.
Dirty vent hood grates.
Floor behind and under fryers is excessively greasy.
Broken handles on hot holding equipment.
Counter tops are damaged on taco bell side.
SUBWAY (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/17/19
Priority Items:
Meatballs are not being held at 135° F or above.
Core Items:
Hot holding area is dirty.
Door on reach-in is broken.
Case of food being stored on floor.
Insufficient lighting in dry storage room.
Hand sink in men’s restroom is dirty.