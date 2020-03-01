Tri-County Health Department Inspections for December

The following are details of recent inspections conducted by the Tri-County Health Department through December:

THE CAMERON MARKET–DELI (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/17/19

Priority Items:

Pink slimy build-up on ice chute of soda machine.

Core Items:

Improper storage of single-service items.

Incorrect order of wash, rinse, sanitize at 3 compartment sink.

THE CAMERON MARKET–GROCERY (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/17/19

Priority Items:

None observed.

Core Items:

Excessive freezer frost build-up inside walk-in freezer.

No cold water at hand sink in meat dept.

Unshielded bulbs.

KFC & TACO BELL (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/17/19

Priority Items:

Pink slimy build-up on ice chute of soda machine.

Underside of soda dispensers are dirty.

Core Items:

Base tiles missing in walk-in cooler.

Inside of door on walk-in cooler is excessively dirty.

Damaged floor tiles in walk-in.

Dirty vent hood grates.

Floor behind and under fryers is excessively greasy.

Broken handles on hot holding equipment.

Counter tops are damaged on taco bell side.

SUBWAY (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/17/19

Priority Items:

Meatballs are not being held at 135° F or above.

Core Items:

Hot holding area is dirty.

Door on reach-in is broken.

Case of food being stored on floor.

Insufficient lighting in dry storage room.

Hand sink in men’s restroom is dirty.