Trash Pickup Delayed
Tue, 02/16/2021 - 9:06am admin
Curbside Trash Collection Temporarily Suspended
Cameron curbside trash collection will be delayed one day due to extreme cold temperatures forecasted for Tuesday, February 16. Trash collection was already pushed back one day all week in recognition of Presidents Day.
Therefore, your normal collection day will be two days later this week, with Thursday’s collection occurring on Saturday.
For more information contact Drew Bontrager, Public Works Director at 816-632-2177.