Supporters fill ‘Empty Bowls’ for Cameron Food Pantry

Dozens of Cameron citizens filled their bellies Tuesday night to help those who cannot as part of Empty Bowls.

As part of a collaborative effort with the Cameron Food Pantry and the Cameron School District, citizens filed through the Cameron High School commons Tuesday night, picking out handcrafted and glazed bowls while filling up on chili and potato soup.

“We pay for the soup and with all of the money made from the soup, the bowls we write them one big check,” Cameron FFA teacher Carmen Buller said. “… We are very fortunate the food services ladies at Cameron High School made the soup for us. We just served it so it was simple for us. We’ve had a great turnout. People came out to support the food pantry and, as a mom, this is a simple dinner.”

Buller said Tuesday was the first true roll-out of Empty Bowls. After returning from a multiple-year absence in 2019, a bout of winter weather prevented much of the crowd from coming out. With temperatures reaching the high 40s Tuesday, that was not the case for 2020. With Empty Bowls also coinciding with the Cameron Dragons and Lady Dragons basketball teams’ senior night, numerous attendees took advantage of the hearty meal before watching the penultimate games of the regular season.

“We took many years off, then last year we decided to reevaluate the day and started it again,” Buller said. “It was awesome we were able to restart it. Unfortunately, the weather made it a little more challenging,” Buller said. “The game we were planning on doing it at was canceled due to snow. We had a rescheduled date and I think it hurt our numbers a little bit. Tonight is going great. We have a good crowd right now.”

Cameron Veterans Middle School students crafted the bowls with Arts Teacher Kay Leeper spearheading the project. The mugs were provided by CHS students.

“It’s surprising and overwhelming how much this community gets behind all of the projects that are going on in this community and supporting each other. When they said they were doing [Empty Bowls] again it was so exciting because of the turnout last year even with the weather being an issue,” Food Pantry Volunteer Gwen Forsythe said. “We just try to keep an abundance of food, as much as we can, so it if we do have a situation that is beyond the normal, then we have the resources to take care of that. There is a variety of things they are doing. There is the monetary donation they will be making after this is all said and done, but they are also collecting canned goods, peanut butter and jelly and all sorts of different things they are going to be bringing to the food pantry [Wednesday].”

Through the FFA, CHS students are also moving closer to reaching their goal of raising $12,500 to provide 50,000 meals for the Cameron Food Pantry. As of Tuesday, they hit $11,000.

“That is so exciting. When they said 50,000, I said ‘Wow, you guys don’t set the bar low. You have to set it all the way to the top,’” Forsythe said. “It’s amazing. They are almost there and have at least a month before it happens. It’s so phenomenal.”