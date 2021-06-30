The Cameron Community Players Summer Workshop will debut its Dr. Seuss-themed musical “Seussical” July 8 following more than a month of preparation inside Goodrich Theater.

Last Saturday, the cast held its first dress rehearsal in preparation for next Thursday’s 7 p.m. opening night performance.

“It’s the only play I’ve ever done before. I’m nervous and excited,” said Atticus Anderson, who will play the lead role of JoJo. “I like having the lead (role), but it’s also really busy. I just practice a lot. [JoJo] is the boy who imagines the whole story.”

