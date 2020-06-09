SECOND HARVEST COMMUNITY FOOD BANK POP-UP MOBILE PANTRY

The Second Harvest Community Food Bank alongside volunteers will be distributing food through one-day mobile food drop in Osborn, MO starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Osborn School-275 Clinton Ave.

Second Harvest recognizes the need within this area and is taking action by bringing food to the food insecure individuals in each respective community. We are all in this TOGETHER!

This program is open to the general public. There are no income guides to utilize this program.