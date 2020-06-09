SAM GRINSTEAD AND THE BAIN WAGON

The “BAIN” wagon in the photograph was recently sold at the Boone County Draft Horse and Machine Sale by Sam Grinstead of Cameron. Wagon-making was a large industry in the 1800's and Bain Wagons were considered one of the best brands.

Sam obtained the wagon from John Black of Maysville who obtained it from a friend in Eastern Kansas. The Bain name was branded onto the wagon, and from the brand Sam determined the wagon was about 130 years old.

Sam was impressed with the wagon and wanted it restored to its original condition. Most of the boards shown in the photograph are original. Restoration was made possible by Raymond Yoder of Jamesport (MO) who repaired, painted, pin-striped and lettered the running gear, tongue, and yoke. The bottom boards on each side were replaced by Jonas Mass, also of Jamesport. Eric Cambell of Liberty (MO) pin-striped and lettered the wagon box.

This wagon was the top-selling wagon at the sale and brought $5500.

Bain Wagons were manufactured in Kenosha, WI. The wagons were noted for their elaborate pinstriping and lettering on the axles and bolsters. The wagon owned by Grinstead sported 52” rear wheels and 44” wheels on the front.

The history of the Bain Wagon begins with Henry Mitchell and the Mitchell Wagon Company. Mitchell established a factory and a distribution network. In 1852 Edward Bain purchased the company and the “Bain Wagon” was established as an industry leader. Bain shrewdly appointed existing Mitchell employee George Yule as plant superintendent. Yule was a hard workers and had a reputation in the wagon industry. The company was quickly considered a manufacturer of quality wagons.

One of the network dealers for Bain wagons was the Rock Island Implement Company of Kansas City. This company reorganized in the 1880's to become the Rock Island Plow Company.

Over the next 63 years the company continued to grow and by 1915 the company was producing 18,000 wagons per year. The 1850's became “boom” years for all wagon manufacturers. Agricultural demand was high, and the Civil War took place during which wagons were in high demand for the transport of war equipment and supplies.

George Yule went on to become president, and eventually owner, of the Bain Wagon Company. He worked for the company for an incredible 71 years. He was noted as being high energy and absolutely dedicated to the company.

Bain wagons were an important part of the nation's industrial growth. Bain wagons became important to early city life as well. Bain wagons were used extensively to transport milk to railroads depots for shipment into growing cities such as Chicago. They became the early “delivery” vehicle for the movement of merchandise within cities.

The advent of automobiles had a huge impact on the wagon industry and they eventually faded away. But they own an important place in American history.