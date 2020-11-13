Ribbon cutting for new animal shelter set Oct. 16

More than seven years of work will finally come to a conclusion next Thursday as city officials, volunteers and donors will open Cameron’s new animal shelter.

Linda’s Precious Pets Cameron Animal Care Facility will soon begin operation as Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen announced an October 16 ribbon cutting ceremony during the Cameron City Council’s September meeting.

Last fall, former Missouri Speaker of the House Bob Griffin joined the Cameron City Council and many longtime supporters of a new animal care facility held a groundbreaking for Linda’s Precious Pets Small Animal Care Facility, which gets its namesake from Griffin’s recently passed wife Linda Griffin. Bob Griffin donated a third of the funds needed for the $600,000 facility and his only request was to name the building in honor of his wife and her passion for animals.

With a large portion of the current facility composed of plywood and rotting, Kathy Turner, who oversees Cameron Animal Control, said replacing the facility was long overdue. Although supporters like Cameron land developer Susan Manion kept a new animal care facility in the city consciousness, construction of the facility gained traction following a $250,000 donation by Griffin. As one of their final decisions in 2019, the Cameron City Council approved a resolution securing funding for the $600,000 short-term animal care facility. As part of the agreement, the city will make monthly payments totaling approximately $75,000 per year over 10 years. Turner said the new facility will allow enough space to provide a quarantine area for potentially sick animals and many more amenities unavailable in the current facility.

“We started working on this in 2013. We’ve been a no-kill (facility) for adoptable dogs. We utilize rescues and we have Puppies for Parole,” said Turner after the groundbreaking. “Our building, some of it is probably 40 or 50 years old. It needs repair and we don’t have a place to isolate here. If we bring in a dog, and it has kennel cough, then we subject every dog that comes in after it to kennel cough.”