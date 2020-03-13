Powerline planners tackle residents' tough questions

Officials from Invenergy fielded tough questions regarding their plans for the estimated $7 billion Grain Belt Express powerline project, set for construction a few miles south of Cameron.

More than 40 participants filled the Clinton County Courthouse basement, relocated due to the large crowd, to express their concerns with Invenergy officials who plan to build a powerline transferring wind energy from Dodge City, Kansas to Southern Indiana.

“Ultimately, it will deliver energy in two locations. One is in Missouri and the other is along the Illinois-Indiana border,” Invenergy Director of Renewable Development Krista Mann said. “… The concept was to take the best wind resources in the country, which for all intents and purposes is Southwestern Kansas and down in the panhandle region (Oklahoma). To get that premium wind energy in the country and move it as far east as they could. This idea made a lot of sense in 2011. Since that time, the economics have improved dramatically and one of the follow-ups from that is we’re seeing customers in and around Missouri showing a demand for clean, cheap power or renewable energy.”

Mann said the 800-mile powerline could also provide high-speed internet to rural residents by allowing internet providers to use their powerline towers. Among the concerns raised were potential drops in property values due to the construction of towers on private property, potential dead zones created on agricultural land with the electricity from the powerlines interfering with combines and others.

“There has been proven research, with the new equipment with computerized combines and tractors, if I get close enough to one of those things it interferes with the machines,” Clinton County Commissioner Larry King said. “Maybe I can’t farm under it. Maybe I can’t grow corn under it. How close do I have to get to one of these for it to affect the computer on my combine? Does it affect the broadband (internet) that you’re holding out a carrot for?”

Mann said she was unaware of issues related signal disruptions by powerlines, but would report back the Clinton County Commission to readdress it. Attendees also addressed potential health concerns related to direct-current powerlines, but Mann said multiple studies have been conducted on livestock and crops and both yielded no conclusive impacts.

“They could not identify any statistical differences between the two populations, even though one was confined under the line,” Mann said. “It was there, under the line, 24-7, for most of the year. If there were going to be any effects, they would be more pronounced and easier to detect … There have been DC lines in service for decades. There haven’t been any effects (to humans), at least that I’m aware of.”

Dan Lowenstein, founder of anti-Grain Belt group Block Grain Belt, questioned whether Invenergy could install the lines without greatly impacting the wellbeing of Clinton County residents.

“I’m talking DC (lines) and Europe shut them down. There are health issues. In Lincoln, Iowa, they talked about burying them, but Grain Belt would have no part in burying these lines due to the cost factor,” Lowenstein said. “I’m sure others in this room have Googled the health effects of lines and can see the colors coming off of them at night and things like that. I’m just curious. Your company has zero experience. This is going to seem like a test-project for you of course … I do see hazards with your inexperience in dealing with a 600,000-or-700,000-kilovolt HDVC line cutting through our county.”