Plan B: District moves to limit CHS COVID-19 outbreak

Class will be much different for many Cameron High School students after district officials announced implementation of Plan B.

As part of a four-tier collaborative plan with the Clinton County Health Department to fight COVID-19, Cameron R-1 School District announced it will enter Plan B - splitting the CHS student body in order to limit the impact of a recent outbreak.

“We had been having really good numbers until [Sept. 21], then we started seeing a pretty large increase in the amount of cases at our high school,” superintendent Matt Robinson said. “We pretty much had zero cases going into Monday. As of the end of the week, we have about five or six cases that are confirmed. With the high school being set up to where we can’t cohort, we knew some problems could exist and it could spread quickly.”

After announcing CHS’ first confirmed COVID-19 case Sept. 21, sending 20 students home as a precaution, additional announcements from the school district soon followed. A day later, Matt Wenck, CHS athletics co-director, announced the volleyball team would not return to the court until Oct. 3 due to COVID-19 quarantines. Nearly half of the starting lineup for the football team was not on the sideline for last Friday’s game against Maryville.

“One kid can take out 20 or 30 people if they’re involved in an activity or sitting too close to somebody, then all of a sudden that close contact becomes a go-home quarantine,” Robinson said. “While I wouldn’t say our cases are extremely high. Six cases out of more than 400 kids going to the high school regularly everyday. It really came down to the quarantine numbers and we had a lot of kids get quarantined. We had to shift our education anyways so we went ahead and made that switch.”

