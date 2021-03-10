Pat O’Connor named city St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshall

Pat O’Connor of Kidder will be this year’s Grand Marshall at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cameron.

Pat is very involved in the Cameron community. He is very involved in charitable and patriotic work through the Knights of Columbus of St. Munchin’s Parish and serves as a Cantor at Mass.

Pat is also involved with the new Pregnancy Resource Center, the Cameron Food Pantry, Ministerial Alliance, and supports veterans with the Heartland Troupe and the Cameron Veteran’s Home. Pat is also a Council member in Kidder.

