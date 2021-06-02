Park Board weighs options for naming new city park

The soon-to-be-named Cameron city park may have its moniker, at least partially, following a lengthy discussion by the Cameron Park Board last Thursday.

Park Board Member Matt Ardnt suggested selling the naming rights, but keeping a suggestion to recognize the City of Cameron's past by officials with the Cameron Train Depot Museum and Historical Society.

"I know we've had requests to name it Somerville Park. If we name it Somerville Park, then we eliminate our ability to sell the naming rights. I like the idea of Founders Park or whatever the name of the park is 'at Old Somerville'," Ardnt said.

