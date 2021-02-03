Optimist Day Brings Hope to Community

The Optimist Club of Cameron invites community members to celebrate Optimist Day on February 4, 2021.

With the global pandemic continuing to affect the lives of people around the world, Optimists are choosing Optimism. “Now more than ever, we recognize the need to choose optimism,” Optimist Club President Staci Earley explained, “Our number one priority is helping children in our community.”

The Optimist Club of Cameron has been supporting local youth since January 2008. Programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include Thanksgiving Meals for area shut-ins, Toys for Tots sorting, American Legion Flag route, Substance Abuse Poster Contest and an annual Fishing Derby, Skating with Santa, and Back to School Splash. Unfortunately the Fishing Derby, Skating and pool parties were all cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Club is hopeful that it will be able to host those fun event this year.

“We are a small but mighty club,” said Staci Earley. “We currently have 18 members but we were able to feed over 185 warm Thanksgiving meals in November. That’s no small feet! But we feel that it is something so important to do every year, but especially this last year. Plus we all love doing it.” The Club raised money to buy the necessary food through a bake sale and Zarda Rib fundraiser. Both were successful with the support of The Cameron Market and so many generous community members. On the morning of November 22, 2020, members gathered at St. Rita’s to prepare turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, salads and desserts. Then they boxed and delivered the meals to over 185 people in the Cameron community that might not other wise have a warm Thanksgiving meal. The many Thank You cards that the Club receives each year proves that it is needed and appreciated.

Optimist members continue to find optimism by reciting the Optimist Creed at the end of every meeting. The Creed is nearly a century old but holds great importance. It is a promise that one makes to themselves to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind; to talk health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone you meet; and to press on to the greater achievements of the future, among other things. The Optimist Club of Cameron currently meets twice a month at the Cameron Region YMCA and is always looking for new members.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Optimist Club Poster Contest!! In guidance class, students were given the task of designing a poster promoting a drug-free lifestyle. Poster contest winners were selected by the Optimist Club, and all winners received a $10 Dairy Queen gift card. Pictured below (from L-R): LeeAnn Willis and Holden Ryals, 3rd place; Lillian Earley and Kasen Ayer, 2nd place; and Hayden Hamilton and Zoe Ford (not pictured), 1st place. First place winners will advance to district competition. Congratulations to all of our participants on a job well done!

For more information about the Optimist Club of Cameron, please contact Staci Earley at staciearley@hotmail.com or Mary Jo Eiberger at ymca_mjeiberger@yahoo.com.