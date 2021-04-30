A night to remember: CHS hosts first prom since 2019

The Cameron High School Junior class hosted this year’s Junior and Senior prom, theme being ‘Prom! At The Disco’.

After not having a school sponsored prom last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, students seemed excited about this year.

There was a prom the previous year, but it was held by some of the senior class’ parents so even though there technically was still a prom for the upperclassmen, this year was still more of the traditional prom.

“I had a good time at last year’s prom, but it just wasn’t the same since some of my classmates didn’t go cause the pandemic or just weren’t aware that there even was still a prom. This year prom just met the standards better and I feel everyone had more fun,” senior Sarina Anderson said.

