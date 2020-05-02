Newly crowned

Cameron High School administrators named this year’s Courtwarming king and queen Monday, crowning senior Jesse Flores and Madison Thogmartin during the ceremony.

Following the CHS Dragons 68-43 loss to Lathrop, Thogmartin and Flores received their crowns despite seeing steep competition.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s nice to know my peers know who I am,” Flores said. “It’s pretty cool. I’m honestly excited. I did not expect it to turnout the way it did. I didn’t even hear them at first (when nominated) and people had to push me down there. I just thought, wow.”

Flores - escorted by senior POM squad dancer and recent star of the CHS production of ‘Mamma Mia!’ Aubrey Brown - previously participated in band, jazz band chamber choir, baseball, National Honors Society, Health Occupational Students of America and currently manages the undefeated Cameron Dragons and Lady Dragons wrestling teams. After graduating, he plans to study biology and eventually become a reconstructive plastic surgeon.

Thogmartin, escorted by FFA member and baseball standout Seth Dunscombe, previously participated in soccer, show choir, chamber choir and National Honors Society before receiving the Courtwarming queen crown Monday. Along with being a tennis standout for the Lady Dragons, she also volunteers for the Cameron Public Library. After graduating, Thogmartin plans to pursue a career in aerospace engineering. She said she was equally as surprised as Flores.

“It’s great. I was very surprised. I was pretty surprised (by the nomination). I’m friends with a lot of people, but I would not consider myself the most popular in school. I’ll find a shelf for [the tiara] somewhere. I’m hoping to finish school with a good GPA and figure out where I’m going to go to college. It’s great. I’m glad and very grateful.”