New Years Reflection

Each New Year is characterized by the figures “Father Time”, and the “Baby New Year”. Father Time symbolically transfers responsibility for the coming year to the Baby New Year. It symbolizes a new beginning for the year, and in our lives.

A New Year brings new hope for a better coming year. We have little control over the silliness and partisanship in Washington, but we do have a degree of control over our own lives. 2020 for each of us will depend on what we try to make it.

A good guideline is the Serenity Prayer: “God, grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, to change the things we can, and the wisdom to know the difference”. It is not as easy as it sounds.

Too often the hope for the New Year is counterbalanced by our own personal fears. Avoiding a repeat of the previous year requires change within ourselves, and therein lies our fear. Change is difficult for most of us. But if we are to achieve changes we desire, it means making changes in our life and habits.

A new year is a time to make resolutions. But those resolutions require personal commitment. They require changing habits and behaviors acquired over time. Our most difficult adversary is always ourselves.

We are never too old, or too young to “begin anew”. It does not; of course require a specific time for making changes we may desire. But the beginning of a New Year is a good time to reflect what we might want to change about ourselves and making the resolve to begin.