A new tradition

After more than 147 years at their old location off Third Street, Leibrant Jewelry officially unveiled their new location to the public during Friday’s grand opening.

Steve Leibrant, the store’s owner, said opening the doors for the first time was a strange experience but he is happy to reopen with the new location featuring nearly double the floorspace.

“It’s a lot different. We started business in Cameron in 1873 and moved in on the 10th of July so [Saturday] is 148 years since we opened the original store. The old store was only 27 ½ feet wide and this one is 47 ½ feet wide. It’s a lot more space just for pursuing,” Leibrant said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY JULY 15TH.