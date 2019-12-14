New performing arts center puts Goodrich Building future in limbo

Although the Cameron Board of Education will eventually replace the Goodrich with a new performing arts center, Supt. Matt Robinson said the district has no intentions of immediately closing the city landmark.

Known for hosting various school plays, musical events and district administrative offices throughout its history, the Goodrich Building’s use has not diminished since the board of education expressed its desire to construct a new performing arts center as part of a multi-million dollar building project and may be in use for years to come as an administration building.

“That is something we will have to address down the road,” Robinson said. “… Obviously, [finding a new administrative building location] is not a priority for me. We need to take care of quite a few student needs before we could get to that point in time.”

The Goodrich Building was originally part of a complex of structures serving Cameron students for decades along with the Old School Building. Robinson said the school district formally parted ways with the Old School Building more than 9 years ago, previously using it as an alternative school, but will hold onto the adjacent Goodrich Building for the time being. As part of the proposed 10-year, $12.5-million project, a portion would need to go to a public vote. The board would also need to approve the design the new building, put it out for bids and wait until the conclusion of a potentially lengthy construction project leaving years before it could host a performance.

“We could pull this trigger as early as April to have an election to be able to have the money to do it now,” Robinson said. ”… We will probably leave the offices here. We might just have to shutdown as much as we can on the heat and air in that building or leave it for community use. If we decide to go with a theater, it’s going to take us a while to build that. It would take more than a year to get it up and going.”

As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer in July, concerned parent Pam Ice (now current board member) requested the board take action in creating a new performing arts center citing numerous concerns about the Goodrich Building.

Last Monday, a new performing arts center, FFA building and various renovations to Parkview, Cameron Intermediate, Cameron Veterans and Cameron High School were part of the items Robinson said the board endorsed as the focus of its 10-year building plan. Robinson said the Goodrich Theater still has a few good years left in her and the issues it has do not present an immediate threat to the safety of Cameron School District students.

“It’s an older facility. It has its wear and tear. We’ve repainted it. We’ve re-carpeted it. We fixed the stage floors and re-sanded them,” he said, “the other parts aren’t as nice. We don’t have the best lighting or the best sound, but it’s good just not great. The dressing room situation is underneath (the stage) and they’re old locker rooms so they’re not the prettiest. Those things all work. I don’t have any concerns the building will fall in by any means. It’s a pretty sturdy building.”