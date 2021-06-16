New inspector to prevent more dangerous building demos

Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen hopes a third building inspector prevent buildings from being declared dangerous structures in the future.

During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, Rasmussen credited lack of a third building inspector for a spate of dangerous situations, including the 2020 Motel 6 fire.

“The problem is in building safety and that is business license inspections, dangerous buildings and other business. There isn’t anybody to do that ... Essentially, it doesn’t get any inspection. That is the nature of the problem,” Rasmussen said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.