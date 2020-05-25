Memorial Day is a federal holiday mourning and honoring the military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Now observed on the last Monday of May, it had been observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it started in the years following the Civil War and in 1971 became an official federal holiday.

Most observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, parades and family gatherings. For many this marks the beginning of their summer season.

Take time today to be thankful for our military and our family past and present.

Happy Memorial Day!