Marching Dragons return

After more than a year of seated performances due to concerns with COVID-19, many Cameron High School Marching Dragon Band began learning how to play on the move for the first time Monday morning.

With the September 3rd debut of their Freddy Mercury-themed halftime show less than a month away, CHS Marching Band Co-Director Jacob Jennings said he liked his musicians’ progress so far but said they have much to learn before they can return to their pre-pandemic form.

“We’re doing really well. We’re a little warm. We’ve been blessed with the weather this week ... This is the first real marching band camp they have experienced in the last two years,” he said. “Last year, we only saw the kids one-day-a-piece for an hour, then music sectionals, because of social distancing and the risk of COVID. With everything looking a little better this summer, we are having a full band camp. We’re going to continue to be outside and social distance so every kid can have an authentic experience this year.”