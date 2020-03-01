Man behind controversial, $6 million veterans home, denied medical marijuana cultivation license by state

State officials denied Therapy Harvest Corporation, financially supported by former Missouri National Guard adjutant general Stephen L. Danner, a cultivation license for medical cannabis.

A column by St. Louis Post Dispatch writer Tony Messenger stated former Missouri National Guard adjutant general Stephen L. Danner is part of five companies applying for a medical marijuana license for a dispensary/manufacturing facility in Cameron.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch column, public documents registering one of the companies, Therapy Harvest Corporation, with the Missouri secretary of state’s office in August identify Steve Danner as president of the group, and list a business address that matches a Kansas City law firm where Danner is of counsel. The records also list registering agent Dan Runion, a partner at the same firm. Contact information for Therapy Harvest in the spreadsheet provided by DHSS included a phone number that matches the law firm’s. Danner’s proposed development includes a manufacturing and dispensary facility located at 700 E. Bryan Road.

A lawsuit filed against Cameron on behalf of Clinton County recently avoided trial after Cameron backed out of providing tax rebates for Danner’s $6 million, 9-acre, 17-duplex housing complex marketed to veterans developed by the National Guard Foundation will move forward.

“The city of Cameron’s abatement of county taxes for 25 years and the fact they really had no discussion with us before the vote, it was like they didn’t care what we thought ... The city blighted the land and here you have homes that are $300,000 across the street, a golf course, a veterans home that touches the property, but they’re going to blight it,” commissioner Patrick Clark said.

The state also denied Skye Farms, LLC’s manufacturing license. Other cannabis manufacturing facilities looking to call Cameron home for dispensaries include: Skye Farms LLC with at 2301 N. Walnut, BMD Cameron LLC at 714 N. Walnut, Misky LLC at 2301 N. Walnut and Shangri-La Cameron LLC at 1 Baldwin Road. The state has not announced dispensary licenses at this time.