MADE IN MISSOURI: Business helps artists, entreprenuers

Supporting area artisans got much easier thanks to a new business focused on handcrafted goods made in Missouri.

For Linda Krentz, co-owner of 3rd Street Fusion in Cameron, she sought to open the stores in order to showcase the vast number of area artists and their variety of talents.

"It’s unbelievable, but they don’t always have a place to display it,” Krentz said. “We started asking around for different artists and handcrafted items. That’s how it happened."

