Library program teaches lessons on wildlife with ‘Tails and Tales’

After COVID-19 forced the 2020 Cameron Public Library Summer Reading Program to go virtual, with the pandemic now waning, area kids returned to the library for a host of wildlife-oriented lessons.

As part of this year's theme, 'Tails and Tales', participants learned about reptiles and amphibians during Tuesday's event.

"It's so nice seeing the kids, getting them excited about stuff and finding things for them to read," said Jennifer Ensign, CPL children's program director.

