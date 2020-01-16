Knights of Columbus donate to Camp Quality and to Cameron Development Center

Past Grand Knight, Pat O'Connor, presented checks to Jennifer McKinley of Camp Quality, and Lisa Morgan of Cameron Development Center on behalf of Knights of Columbus Chapter 1110 in Cameron. The money is collected during the annual Tootsie Roll drive in October. Knights volunteer to hand out Tootsie Rolls and collect donations. The Knights have a long history of donating to programs supporting people with developmental disabilities or related charities. The majority of funds collected are kept in the local area. Anyone with questions may contact a member of the Knights. Scott Meyer is the current Grand Knight.