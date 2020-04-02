January Health Inspections
The following are reports from the Tri-County Health Department for January health inspections.
DOLLAR TREE (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 1/7/20
Priority Items:
None observed.
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open.
Cases of food being stored on floor in walk-in freezer.
Cases of food being stored on floor in walk-in cooler.
DAIRY QUEEN (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 1/7/20
Priority Items:
Ice scoop is dirty.
Spoon storage containers are dirty.
Core Items:
Dumpster lids are open and missing.
Now towels at hand sink.
Hand sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.
Improper storage of single-service items.
WASHINGTON STREET FOOD & DRINK COMPANY (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 1/7/20
Priority Items:
None observed.
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open.
Dumpster enclosure in disrepair.
Hand sink is dirty.
Vent hood is dirty.
Cases of food being stored on floor in walk-in freezer.
Door to walk-in is not functioning properly.
Thermometers missing from reach-ins.
Wiping cloth not being stored in sanitizer.
Fronts of doors on reach-ins are dirty.
THE OLD COOKSTOVE (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 1/28/20
Priority Items:
Items in freezer are from an unapproved source.
PHF is missing date mark.
Farm fresh eggs for retail sale are not properly labelled.
Core Items:
Thermometer missing from reach-in.
MAYSVILLE MARKET LLC (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 1/28/20
Priority Items:
Raw meat being stored above ready-to-eat foods.
Core Items:
Vent guards dirty in walk-in.
Cases of food being stored on floor.
DEKALB NUTRITION SITE (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 1/28/20
Priority Items:
None observed.
Core Items:
Damaged wall in storage area.