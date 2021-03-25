Home / News / Hundreds gather in downtown for holiday celebration

Hundreds gather in downtown for holiday celebration

Thu, 03/25/2021 - 4:54pm admin

Traditional Irish music accompanied hundreds of participants last Saturday during the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled festivities in 2020.

As part of a collaboration between Cameron Main Street and the Knights of Columbus, hundreds celebrated St. Patrick’s Day a little late due to a recent spate of wet weather last week, but the delay did not dampen the mood for Parade Grand Marshal Pat O’Connor.

“It was wonderful. It was a great crowd and I love to see the people out. I hope we can keep getting back to a semblance of normal, and have a parade and get to enjoy one another’s company,” O’Connor said.

