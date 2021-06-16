Historic Sanders Mansion for sale (digital tour)

Every home has its stories, but few in Cameron are more interesting than that of the Queen Anne Victorian mansion located at 612 S. Chestnut Street. It is a beautiful home which has often been the subject of young Cameron artists.

The home was built for William D. Coberly. Coberly was in the investment business in Colorado prior to moving to Stewartsville (MO) in the late 1800’s, where he owned a large farm with around 1500 head of cattle, and approximately 250 horses. He and his wife moved to Cameron, and Mr. Coberly was President of the First National Bank of Cameron.

At the time he wanted to build a home, the Queen Anne Victorian architecture was popular and he and his wife decided that was they style they wished to pursue. The house contained 2 asymmetrical gables topped with ornamental cast iron. The porch has sported spindle supports, and the entire house revealed numerous nooks and crannies which appealed to the senses.

