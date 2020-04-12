Health Habits: Bread Substitutions

Recent orders to stay at home due to the Coronavirus have caused spikes in bread and flour purchases. Bread and flour are flying off shelves at a rate that leaves manufacturers scrambling to keep up. Consumers are buying bulk quantities at a time, leaving little for their fellow consumers. The emptying of the bread shelves eventually led to the depletion of the flour and baking supplies. While manufacturers scramble to catch up with the demand for bread and flour, there are other options available. Bread is a source of carbohydrates and is enriched with nutrients such as thiamine, riboflavin, iron, and niacin. These nutrients can be found in various other foods to make up for the lack of bread supply.

Alternatives for bread include various types of flours, eggs, and vegetables. These are scary times, but take this opportunity to learn. Learn to try new foods, new recipes, and to expose the taste buds to new flavors. Below you’ll find some alternatives for bread and ideas to try.

Bread substitutions to try:

Lettuce – butter lettuce is best because its softer and easier to roll than iceberg and romaine. These can be used in place of taco shells, tortillas or buns. Lettuce provides potassium, folate and vitamin C to name a few nutrients. The darker the lettuce, the more nutrients it holds. Iceberg is mostly water, so while that is a viable and delicious option be bold and go for darker greens.

Veggie substitutes – large portabella mushroom caps, sweet potatoes, bell peppers, and eggplant are options to replace buns and noodles such as lasagna.

Corn tortillas – good sources of fiber, gluten-free and can be used for wraps, quesadillas, burgers, and pizza.

Other flours :

Rye, while not gluten-free, causes less of a rise in blood sugar.

Almond flour creates products denser than wheat or yeast bread products. It’s a viable replacement for cookies, cakes, pancakes, and quick breads. It’s best to look for recipes versus doing a one to one swap because there isn’t a standard conversion. The use of almond flour will also create different textures and doesn’t rise as in all-purpose flour. Due to its low-carb nature, this is a good option for diabetics.

Coconut flour is another good option for diabetics. Coconut flour lends a unique and nutty flavor profile to recipes. To reduce the mild nutty flavor, use other spices and herbs that will overpower it.

Cloud bread is a good low-carb, gluten and grain-free option. It is mainly made of eggs and cream cheese. These are items you may already have in your house. Recipes for cloud bread can be found on the internet.

Vegetables such as cauliflower, butternut squash or sweet potatoes can be used to create bread or crust. Search online for flatbread and crust recipes. Most of these recipes have ingredients you may have already.

This week’s health habit: Get the family together to create a bread alternative.