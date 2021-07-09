Home / News / Gray Ranked among Wendys top managers

Gray Ranked among Wendys top managers

Fri, 07/09/2021 - 10:45am admin

Cameron Wendy's general manager Linda Gray was recently ranked in the top 2 percent of all Wendy’s restaurants managers worldwide and recognized during a ceremony last Wednesday.

Although complemented by the award, Gray attributed most of the credit to her staff’s efforts in conforming with ever-changing standards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It affirms everything that we've done. It's a recognition we're finally successful. In this pandemic, we got phase-II certified. It's an affirmation of all of our hard work," Gray said.

