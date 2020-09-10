Home / Home
Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson drop in on veteran Richard Walker's first visit with his wife Bonnie since March.

Gov. Parson visits Cameron

Thu, 09/10/2020 - 6:18pm admin
Drops by Western Missouri Corrections Center and Cameron Missouri Veterans Home
By: 
Jimmy Potts

With the gubernatorial election just a few months away, Gov. Mike Parson dropped by the Western Missouri Corrections Center and the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home while on the campaign trail Thursday.

Parson made his first stop at WMCC, which recently consolidated with Crossroads Corrections Center and experienced significant hardships while attempting to reduce COVID-19 infections among its staff and prisoners. 

“This has really been the first time I’ve been back here since the pandemic took place,” Parson said. “It really gives me the opportunity right now to go out and thank a lot of people who were on the front lines every day since this pandemic started.”

READ MORE IN NEXT WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES SEPTEMBER 17.

