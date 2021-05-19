Getting the band back together

The Cameron Municipal Band will return for a Memorial Day performance 10 a.m. Monday, May 31st.

The performance, at the Cameron Veteran’s Memorial, will be the band’s first since it cancelled its 2020 summer concert series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels optimistic. A year ago, we didn’t think we could do a season. We were lucky to get three concerts in. I can’t wait to get in front of the band again,” CMB Conductor Ann Goodwin-Clark said.

The return of the Cameron Municipal Band comes after the Cameron City Council unanimously approved finalizing a contract for performances on Memorial Day, July 3 as part of the annual Freedom Festival, a Dec. 12 holiday concert at Cameron United Methodist Church and the annual summer concert series held beginning at 8 p.m. inside McCorkle Park.

“To a person, when I sent out the dates and asked people if they were on board, I got back ‘Yes!’. To a person, everybody is so excited to get going again,” Goodwin-Clark said.

