Home / Home
Shown here is a portion of the fireworks show from the 2020 Freedom Festival.

Freedom Festival officials announce 2021 showcase

Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:45pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts
“The people are ready to do stuff and can do it safely, especially in open-air where they can distance responsibly. People want to get back to seeing their neighbors,” Red said. “That was something missed. They’re ready to have something to celebrate. I can’t think of anything better to celebrate than our nation’s birthday,” Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. Board Member B.J. Reed said.

Although the ghastly hue of COVID-19 hung over the 2020 Freedom Festival, this year’s Freedom Festival will launch unfettered with numerous acts booked for the multiple-day celebration of American independence. 

Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. recently announced this year’s slate of events with a few new entries as well as the return of some old favorites as part of the third annual Freedom Festival. 

“One thing we’re excited to say is the [Cameron Rotary Club] is bringing back their annual breakfast. There was a one-year hiatus because of COVID,” said B.J. Reed, who organized the event along with fellow Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. Board Member Denise Maddex. “We’re thrilled about that. We will have our second annual Freedom Festival Glow Run ... One new thing we’re very excited about is we’re having a street dance inside the park. If you’ve ever been to Carnival at Worlds of Fun, there is a D.J. In the streets with lights and a big, open-air, outdoor disco. It’s just a big, outdoor night club. We’re going to do that for the first time right before the Glow Run.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW. 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media