Fletcher, Campbell named CHS queen and king

Although COVID-19 social distancing recommendations forced the postponement or cancelation of many Cameron High School Homecoming traditions, the crowning of homecoming king and queen was not one of them.

Cameron High School students elected senior volleyball team outside hitter Karlie Fletcher and senior quarterback Ty Campbell as the 2020 homecoming queen and king, bringing an end to a week rife with actives despite the cancellation of the homecoming parade, annual bonfire and homecoming dance, which Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson hopes will be incorporated into the 2021 spring sports schedule.

“I’m just glad that I got it. I didn’t think [I would], but I’m glad everyone voted for me. It was nerve-racking (being crowned). I was nervous, but thankful,” Fletcher said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.