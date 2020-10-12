Home / Home
Seniors Karlie Fletcher and Ty Campbell pose for a photo after being named CHS queen and king.

Fletcher, Campbell named CHS queen and king

Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:24am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Although COVID-19 social distancing recommendations forced the postponement or cancelation of many Cameron High School Homecoming traditions, the crowning of homecoming king and queen was not one of them.

Cameron High School students elected senior volleyball team outside hitter Karlie Fletcher and senior quarterback Ty Campbell as the 2020 homecoming queen and king, bringing an end to a week rife with actives despite the cancellation of the homecoming parade, annual bonfire and homecoming dance, which Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson hopes will be incorporated into the 2021 spring sports schedule.

“I’m just glad that I got it. I didn’t think [I would], but I’m glad everyone voted for me. It was nerve-racking (being crowned). I was nervous, but thankful,” Fletcher said.

My Cameron News

