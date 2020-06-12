End of Watch

MAYSVILLE — Thousands gathered on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn to honor the passing of Sheriff Andy Clark, who passed away in the line of duty last Wednesday, leaving behind a wife and four children.

According to an accident report by the Missouri Highway Patrol, Clark, 43, died while on his way to assist one of his deputies but while entering the US 36 Highway / State Highway 33 intersection in Osborn collided with an SUV.

“He was more than a sheriff. He was family to all of us,” Eric Ferry of Luxz Construction said. “When I came here he was one of the first people I met that turned into a friend, before I even knew he was a cop. He was more than a Sheriff. He was family and that goes for everybody around here not just me.”

According to a press release by the Missouri Sheriff’s Association, Clark is the first sheriff to die in the line of duty in more than 25 years. The accident occurred as Clark responded to a theft of alcohol from a convenience store. The four occupants of the SUV suffered only minor a injuries. DeKalb-Clinton County paramedics transported Clark to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, where he was pronounced dead.

A motorcade of first responders from throughout Northwest Missouri, organized by the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team, Supporting Heroes and the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Fallen Star Benevolent Fund, escorted his body back to Maysville, where throngs of friends and family members waited along Highway 33 to welcome Clark home.

“He came to my house (a few years prior) to see my 3-year-old grandson Caleb, who wanted to be a police officer for Halloween,” Judy Lynne Hardin said. “He took the time to show Caleb the police cruiser, set him in the front seat and blow siren and gave him a junior sheriff badge. Who does this? Sheriff Andy. He was absolutely the best. He was a sheriff of the people.”

Along the motorcade route, bystanders held signs thanking Clark for his service, but the largest outpouring came from his hometown. Cars lined up for miles as the residents of DeKalb County and surrounding areas, fellow law enforcement, first responders, co-workers, friends and family decorated their cars, lawns, homes and even farm machinery with American flags and Thin Blue Line flags. Spread apart a few feet apart all along the sides of highway 33 were smaller American Flags. About halfway to Maysville on Aaron Ramsey’s farm there was a large 10-by-20-foot flag on a combine and an enormous Plattsburg Fire Department 20-by-30 foot flag that spread out gently waving in the sky.

John Hesson of the PFD is one of the members of The Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team and helped coordinate the large 20-by-30-foot flag display at the Ramsey Farms.

“We were contacted last night about 10:30 to coordinate and we have folks from Liberty fire all the way up Interstate 35 across 36 and up 33 highways to Maysville,” Hesson said.

Despite the temperature reaching nearly 90 degrees, the crowds returned to downtown Maysville for the prayer vigil with DeKalb County Sheriff Department Chaplain Rick Sharp, recently sworn in DeKalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman and others offering words of support and gratitude to the Clark family. Ryan Horsman, 43rd circuit judge recalled Clark driving an hour just for a short ceremony when he was sworn into office so he could shake Horsman’s hand and congratulate him.

“He was a special guy. He always had a big smile. This was his county and his courthouse, not in the iron fisted way. He just loved us,” Horsman said. “I remember I was being sworn in a month early in Livingston County, many of my family couldn’t make it. I looked up and saw through the blinds there came Sheriff Clark. He drove an hour there and back for a 5-minute ceremony to shake my hand and congratulate me. He was just like that.”

Clark was laid to rest Wednesday at Oak Cemetery with full police honors. Earlier this week Gov. Mike Parson ordered all flags raised at half-mast to honor Clark’s memory.

“Missouri lost a good man today. Sheriff Andy Clark served the citizens of DeKalb County with heart and with grit,” Parson said.