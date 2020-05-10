Elks raise thousands for Cameron Food Pantry

The Cameron Elks Lodge raised more than $1,000 for the Cameron Food Pantry, with the assistance of Blue Springs barbecue champion Unfamous Dave’s.

Dave and Karen Pace, the husband and wife behind Unfamous Dave’s, joined the Elks to raise money for the Cameron Food Pantry with cars lining up around the lodge for pulled pork sandwiches.

“It’s been pretty good. It’s not even five O’clock yet, but we’ve served several meals out of the window,” said Charlie Carroll, interim exalted ruler of the Cameron Elks Lodge. “Hopefully, we’ve got more coming. We’ve had people call in wanting four or five boxes. We’ve still got a way to go here. It’s Unfamous Dave’s (BBQ). [Elks Member Carl McBee] and Dave are good friends. He comes down to our KCBS Barbecue that we have down here in July. He won it the year before and he got third last year. He’s really good.”

Following a successful spaghetti dinner last Saturday, which raised money for the Cameron Missouri Veterans Assistance League, the Elks focused their efforts this week on raising money for the Cameron Food Pantry.

“They smoked 18 pork butts, that average about 8 pounds from 5:30 or 6 o’clock this morning,” Carroll said. “They just got done a little bit ago and still got one on. If we keep our fingers crossed, we might make it. The donations have been good. Hopefully, we can get $500, maybe $800 and give the food bank, hopefully $1,000. Like I said last week, they can take $1,000 and get $4,000 worth of food. We can’t do that.”

Seeing the immediate need, and having frequented Cameron while competing in the annual Kansas City Barbecue Society Contest, Dave and Karen Pace began preparing Saturday’s dinner’s at 6 a.m.

“We’ve been here since 6 a.m. Kansas City Barbecue Society barbecue is the best,” Karen Pace said. “We really like coming up here. We’ve always been welcomed by the Elks Lodge. We were ready to help, help the community, help people in need. These are tough times and a lot of people are unemployed or living paycheck to paycheck. It feels good to help people. It’s pretty amazing. They started coming well before 4 o’clock. The community is really coming out today.”

Carl McBee said patrons began showing up long before the 4 p.m. start time and, with the assistance of daughter Samantha, began serving lines rivaling the length of a McDonald’s line during lunch rush. Once supplies ran out, the event totaled more than $1,000. After two consecutive weeks of raising money for veterans and fighting area hunger, Carroll said the Elks will take a few weeks off and see where else they can assist.

“We’re going to take a little break, and let the girls catch up. We’re back up, regroup and see what the organizations in town need. We will take a look at it next week and go from there,” Carroll said. “