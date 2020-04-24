Elks Care, Elks Share

The Cameron Elks Lodge held the first of what it hopes are many drive-thru dinners to support area not-for-profits Saturday.

Throughout the afternoon and early evening Saturday, members of the Cameron Elks Lodge served spaghetti to visitors to raise money for the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home and will set their sights on assisting families battling hunger through the Cameron Food Pantry this Saturday as part of their pulled-pork drive-thru dinner.

“This is what we’re all about. We’re supposed to help the community any way we can. We’re here so we might as well be doing something for the community,” said Charlie Carroll, interim exalted ruler of the Cameron Elks Lodge. “We thought of a free-will donation dinner and will try to do one next week with a pulled pork dinner … Elks care and Elks share. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing. This is actually going to our veterans service commission and for next week whatever money we raise, along with another donation from the lodge, to the food pantry.”

Preparation for the spaghetti dinner began last Friday with Elks working around the clock to have the meals ready by Saturday afternoon. Former Elks State President Duane Heldenbrand brought most of his family to help out as he ladled mounds of pasta into a Styrofoam containers, then his wife Angie added side dishes while daughter Jill worked on desserts. Although elated simply to get out of the house, Heldenbrand said helping the community was his main motivation for volunteering Saturday.

“We just wanted to see how everybody was doing. We have a lodge in Chillicothe and did something similar last week,” Heldenbrand said. “They had cars lined up around the block … Everybody has been pretty cordial. It’s good to get out. It’s a nice, sunny day. Veterans are a big part of the Elks. We have a saying we live by about veterans, ‘Elks won’t ever forget them.’ That is a code that is part of being an Elk. Cameron is unique because it has a veteran’s home and we are very veteran focused.”

For Cameron resident Amanda Hedgpeth, supporting the Elks Lodge Saturday only came natural with her grandfather serving as a member. She and her daughter Madecyn swung by Saturday to pick up dinners for her entire family.

“My grandpa has been a member since I was born. He’s been an officer. Grandma and grandpa are in their 80s so we came down to grab them dinner and drop it off on their porch for safe delivery,” Hedgpeth said. “I saw it on Facebook … I think they’ll have a great turnout. It’s awesome. Cameron has some good food options. We’ve tried El Maguay, Robin’s, who both do carryout and it’s nice to get out and take a car ride on this beautiful day.”

With millions of Americans out of work due to social distancing orders to limit the spread of COVID-19, Carroll said donating to food pantries is more important than ever before.

“We’re going to try to do these for a source that needs it, like the food pantry. Veterans always need something. We’ve donated ovens for them, the van they have we donated to pretty heavily. There is always something veterans need that the state won’t provide for them,” Carroll said. “… If we donate $1,000 to the food bank, then they can take that $1,000 and go buy $4,000 worth of food. They can buy what we buy three times over. They know where to go. We’ve donated there several times in the past. It’s a good deal for them and we need more people and organizations (donating) if they can afford it.”