Dream Catcher dinner, chili contest moved to September

Dream Catchers announced it will move its annual dinner and chili contest from October to September 19.

Newly inducted Dream Catchers President Travis Eldredge hopes to spark a friendly rivalry amongst members of area law enforcement this year with many agencies planning to attend next month.

“We should have some more competition. It sounds like we have the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and we have the Cameron Police Department entered in,” Eldredge said. I talked to [Cameron PD Chief Rick Basher] and he sounded pretty excited about it. I talked to Larry Fish (sheriff) and Clinton County is going to send somebody. We’re just excited. This year we kind of got effected by COVID-19, everybody did.”

Dream Catchers is a faith-based organization teaching life-skills to children with disabilities through riding lessons. Along with teaching children, the organization also uses the program to rehabilitate horses. The funds raised through the dinner and chili contest go toward operation expenses related to the winter activities for Dream Catchers.

Eldredge said the funds will provide horses all of the amenities they need as the program takes a hiatus in the winter months and to prolong current operations before the weather becomes too cold for its participants. Although anticipating some changes in order to comply with COVID-19 social distancing, he believes the new regulations will not diminish the excitement from previous years.

“This will be our fourth year. We’re excited. Every year God blesses us with folks coming in and helping support this,” Eldredge said. “… All of the proceeds from that night will go specifically to take care of riders and whatever expenses we have for the program to continue moving forward. It’s really more of a time to give thanks to our community, our riders and volunteers. It’s really an opportunity for us to give back to the people who stand behind us.”

The contest will run from 6 to 8 p.m. September 19, inside the Cameron United Methodist Church.