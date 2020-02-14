Dozens of Dragons, Lady Dragons receive state recognition for their academic efforts

Shown here are the Cameron High School volleyball, softball and cross country athletes recently named to the academic all state team. On front from left are: Arli Smith, Haley Wilson, Carolynn Estes, Katelyn Riddle and Tylee Copple. On second row are: Liberty Williams, Alisha Neal, Karlee Fletcher, Natalie Garr and Kaitlyn Smith. On back row are Laini Joseph, Tyler Husch, Ashley Mitchell, Lauren Burkhead, Avery McVicker, Jaden Tuttle and Payton Dikkutt. Not pictured: Zoe Foreman.