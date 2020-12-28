Directors orchestrate COVID-19 concert

For Cameron High School Band Co-Directors Clint Kubala and Jacob Jennings, last Thursday’s Winter Concert seemed more of a months-long journey than a music performance.

With the COVID-19 pandemic in its final flails, Kubala, Jennings and various other CHS officials, students and parents navigated a myriad of health department obstacles to pull off last Thursday’s concert.

“It was a proud moment. These kids have been through very trying circumstances putting together a concert with only half of the band, and only seeing them half of the days of the week,” Jennings said. “It’s extremely challenging and extremely stressful on these kids, and us too, but it was a proud moment when they came together and played some pretty good music.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.