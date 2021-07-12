Debbie Owens wins Pet Show, despite record participation

With cars lined up around the block, organizers of the annual Pet Show reported the largest attendance in the history of the event as more than 50 participants came out to show off their favorite, cat, dog, ferret or alpaca.

“This is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had. Last year, we had a few exotic things. This year, we had quite a few exotics. I think everybody brought their A-game. With COVID settling down a lot everyone was able to come out, enjoy their evening and saw some cool pets do amazing tricks,” said event organizer Kara Brawley.

Despite the stiff competition, Debbie Owens of Lathrop won the grand prize with her dogs Lacy and Leah. Owens, who designs dog dresses as part of her business - Debbie’s Doggie Boutique, saw the contest as an opportunity to showcase some of her dresses. She did not expect to walk away with the grand prize.

“It’s awesome. I’ve never entered them in a contest here … I thought my girls would be good little models for the business,” Owens said.