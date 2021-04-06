Curtis, Ingram win Cameron City Council race

The Cameron City Council will have a new sitting city councilman after Jon Ingram won a closely contested race over Quinten Lovejoy.

Incumbent Cameron City Councilwoman Becky Curtis took in the most votes with 613 total votes, followed by Ingram with 556 and Lovejoy, who finished with 455.

“Both of my opponents were very formidable and bring a lot to Cameron. They both care about the city a lot,” Ingram said. “Despite the fact all three of us won’t be sitting on the city council doesn’t mean all three of us can’t continue to have a positive effect on the betterment of the community. I am confident we will continue as a group of fellow Cameronites that we will do good things for Cameron and make it the best it can be.”

