Crowning queens

meron Old School Ballroom as part of the Sweetheart Barbie Beauty Pageant organized by America’s Best Pageant.

With the theme of Candy Land-meets-Barbie as the backdrop, more than 60 contestants strutted their stuff on the Old School’s make-shift runway to earn the coveted grand prize, along with prizes for six other categories as part of Saturday’s event inside the Cameron Old School.

“It’s our first time ever coming here. We’re excited. We had three separate sessions just to break it up so we don’t have so many people in here at one time,” said Lisa Boyer, owner of the Cape Girardeau-based organization. “These contestants can advance to our national competition in Cape Girardeau in September ... We get a lot of people with our pageant system. I’ve been doing this for 20 years and we have a good reputation. We have people from Kansas City come here, from all over, and a lot of local people.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.