Crossroads Quilting named one of North America’s top 10 shops by magazine

Crossroads Quilting of Cameron has been selected as one of the “Top Ten Shops” in the United States and Canada by Quilt Sampler Magazine. Their shop will be featured in the Spring Issue, published in mid-May.

Crossroads was selected from thousands of quilting supply stores. Co-owners Linda Courtney and Marie Saunders are “very excited” over the recognition since Quilt Sampler Magazine is virtually a bible in the quilting world. Both women grew up sewing clothing, and the transition to quilt-making was a natural move.

