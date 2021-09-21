CRMC petitions against truck stop construction

Cameron Regional Medical Center will take their fight to prevent construction of the recently announced Love’s Travel Plaza and Country Store to the courts following a recently file petition.

Only days after officials associated with the truck stop broke ground on the project, sitting members of the Cameron City Council, the Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission and others received notification of the petition last Thursday that prompted a special meeting in order to consult with Cameron City Attorney Padraic Corcoran.

According to the petition filed inside the Clinton County Courthouse in Plattsburg, people in need of emergency medical treatment, time is very literally of the essence and ease of access to hospital facilities is one of the most vital elements of achieving positive health outcomes and reducing the likelihood of adverse outcomes, including death. For example, in trauma patients, the risk of death increases by five percent for every minute that passes between the occurrence of the injury and arrival at the hospital. Likewise, for people experiencing heart attacks, delays of as little as four minutes result in an appreciably higher 30-day mortality rate. Roadway congestion near hospitals thus has a substantial impact on those hospitals’ ability to provide emergency medical services to the community.

