COVID strikes area schools once again

With many schools returning this semester without masking, the Clinton County Health Department reported numerous COVID-19 quarantines associated with area schools.

Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock said the first week of school seemed relatively normal, but as the days wore on health officials noticed a disturbing trend.

"We've seen some pretty significant quarantines. Honestly, we made it through most of the week. It was late last week when we started having base exposures and we're just now quarantining from all of that. My nurses have been busy with it all day," Shock said.

