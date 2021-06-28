Council talks noise ordinance following resident request

The Cameron City Council held its first discussion regarding creating a noise ordinance following a citizen’s complaint last month.

During the June 7 Cameron City Council meeting’s public participation, Willow Wood resident Josh Jensen requested the council explore approving a noise ordinance limiting the number of decibels a vehicle can produce.

“I have a neighbor that regularly wakes up the whole neighborhood with his truck and it’s been going on for a few years. I was wondering if you could add a decibel limit to residential areas in the city,” Jensen said. “… The code currently states motor vehicles can’t create excessive noise. That’s a little too vague for law enforcement to enforce. If we had a definitive decibel limit, that would help people know what the legal boundary is.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.