Council clashes over $20 million budget

Cameron Mayor Dennis Clark, Councilwoman Becky Curtis and former Mayor Darlene Breckenridge traded a few verbal blows while discussing the city’s $20,616,842 budget, which will go up for vote August 17.

The barbs traded by Clark and Breckenridge focused on the $232,000 set aside in the budget to tackle projects brought up during a collaborative meeting in June.

“If we’re going to put $232,000 in a fund that we don’t know what we’re going to go for, then I don’t think we’re serving the people of Cameron very well,” Curtis said. “With a budget we know where our money is going with this stupid stuff, but with this we have no clue. It’s a crapshoot. That’s is what this is and the people of Cameron deserve better than that.”

Curtis’ comments came after Steve Rasmussen, city manager, outlined across the board cuts to city departments in order to make room for projects brought up during the collaboration meeting. These projects include providing water and sewer to the city industrial park, developing and paving Griffin Road, developing the Cameron Reservoir to attract tourists, developing the airport corridor and numerous other projects to improve Cameron’s overall livability.

“We have to do something here. What we’re doing is not working,” Clark said. “The only reason we are surviving as a community is because we kept imposing taxes upon ourselves for fire, police, transportation, stormwater - there simply isn’t enough money and there is not going to be unless we do something different … We’re slowly, financially strangling.”

Clark suggested making Cameron more attractive to prospective businesses and homeowners will raise sales tax revenues needed. Councilwoman Julie Ausmus argued the $232,000 requested would do little to fix roads. Councilman Roy Estes said the debate had Monday night is not new.

“You guys are arguing over the same $5 million you were arguing over 20 years ago,” he said. “Over that same time that $5 million is now worth 2.5 percent (less). It’s not sustainable. If you’re taking a negative hit, because our revenue isn’t growing, at 2.5 percent it’s not going to work. We’ve put Band-Aids on by adding the different fire tax, police tax, street project tax.”

Although disagreeing on multiple issues, the council unanimously approved bringing the meeting out of a public hearing and putting it up for vote during their August 17 meeting. For Cameron resident Quinten Lovejoy, who was heavily critical of the budget after attending the budget workshops, he said the best solution may come from having a more focused approach to the items listed in the collaborative meeting and reinvest in Cameron by focusing on road improvements.

“Let’s take $116,000 and give it back to [Drew Bontrager, public works director] to maintain the roads and keep things looking nice,” Lovejoy said. “Let’s take the other $116,000 and think about what we can do with that project. Everybody in that room agreed we need more visibility on the highway. A big flag pole and [Cameron Regional Medical Center] wants to help out - fantastic. That would be great. Bud Young had ideas about cleaning up the highways and making our city more visible. For me, the solution is right there.”